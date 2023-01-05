What happened to Abigail Dresner, the Israeli tourist stabbed by Aleksander Mateusz Chomiak in the Roman station, on the evening of December 31 at Termini, is told by her boyfriend.

“A doctor saved her by accident. It is thanks to her that Abigail is alive. She was passing through the Termini station at that very moment. It was a coincidence. He rescued Abigail while she was on the ground covered in blood. She stopped the bleeding until the ambulance arrived. Her intervention was providential. He also came to the hospital to see her ”, David (invented name) tells Repubblica.

David talks about the attacker: “We are happy that the man has been arrested, it is obvious. He’s a crazy nut, he should be treated. Abigail doesn’t want to be a star, she’s a victim. She also closed her Facebook profile because many Israeli journalists have tried to contact her these days”.

The victim was only passing through in Romas and would not have even stopped to sleep, he just wanted to take the flight home, in fact the destination of his trip had been Naples, to find a friend, says the boyfriend. “In the late afternoon she had taken the train from Naples. Her plan was to leave for Israel that same evening, without stopping in Rome. She already had the ticket from Fiumicino airport, she had done it online. She stopped to look for the platform with one of those electronic vending machines. Then what happened happened.”