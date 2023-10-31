The survey by the Libellula Foundation: “48% have suffered unwanted physical contact”

48% of young people aged between 14 and 19 have suffered unwanted physical contact by peers. This is revealed by the Dragonfly Foundation with the “Teen Community” investigation. But that is not all. In fact, 43% of these young people also received unwanted sexual requests and attention. These situations seem to concern girls more, who have a greater perception of forms of violence and who are also more willing to talk about it.

“The data underlines the importance of intervening promptly to raise young people’s awareness of the complex dynamics of gender violence, promoting fundamental values ​​such as respect, consent and equity,” he commented Debora MorettiFounder and President of Dragonfly Foundation Social enterprise.

Several scientific studies, as reported Social Editordemonstrate that they have direct or indirect experiences of violence it can interfere with one’s mental well-being and relationships, especially if this happens in a delicate phase such as adolescence. These experiences often result in relational and behavioral difficulties.

“The data underlines the urgency of taking action raise awareness among new generations on the complex dynamics of gender violence. The fact that girls are predominantly victims of incidents of harassment makes us understand how much this problem is rooted in our culture and how necessary it is therefore to promote active reflection among young people, first of all making schools and families responsible”, he said again. Debora Moretti.

But they are the girls to have a greater perception of forms of violence and to be more open to talking about it. Difference in perception which translates into worrying numbers: for example, only 33% of boys between 18 and 19 consider it unacceptable that a boy becomes violent following betrayal, compared to 79% of girls, or again, only 29 % of adolescents do not agree that control is not synonymous with love (versus 48% of girls).

In general, therefore, the dynamics underlying a healthy emotional relationship do not always seem to be clear: jealousy, possession, aggression And invasion they are considered as an expression of interest and attention on the part of the partner. In fact they are considered little or not at all forms of violence secretly checking other people’s cell phones or profiles (39%), preventing the partner from accepting online friendships (33%), asking the partner who and where he or she is with when out (33%), telling the partner what clothes he or she can or cannot wear can wear (26%).

Likewise the concepts of individual responsibility and of consent seem to be unclear: only 53% of the people interviewed believe that kissing someone without their consent is definitely a form of violence, while for 15% it is not at all or slightly so.

“Normalizing these attitudes will only perpetuate and almost authorize episodes of violence of gender: let’s remember that today’s young people will be tomorrow’s adults! It is no coincidence that the «LUI» survey, carried out a few months ago, revealed the alarming data according to which one man in two believes that violence against women is a problem that does not concern him. The need for a structural change that teaches us respect for others, for one’s individuality and for one’s own spaces, regardless of gender, is therefore evident”, continues Debora Moretti.

But then how much impact do gender stereotypes have on women? new generations have they inherited from society? It would seem like a lot, judging by the results of the survey: girls in fact tend to talk more about the experiences of violence experienced directly or indirectly with family members, friends or in any case adults. Instead, boys seem to be more inclined not to have a network of emotional comparison, often managing these situations alone, probably because expressing one’s emotions is considered “not like a man”.

“Thanks also to this research we will be able to act more effectively and awarely in combating violence against women of all ages, with a widespread and shared commitment to education towards respect to prevent mistreatment and abuse even in adolescence”, commented the President of the Equal Opportunities and Civil Rights Commission Diana De Marchi during the presentation.

Words, as reported Social Editorwhich are echoed by those of Elena Lattuada, Delegate of the Mayor of Milan for Equal Opportunities: “It is always essential to talk about violence against women’s bodies, so as not to forget and do justice. It is important, in this case, to know the point of view of adolescents, as well as having presented the investigation in a symbolic place in Milan, such as House of Rights”.

