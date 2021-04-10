The case of aggression against hospital staff at Santa Ana in Motril has been roundly condemned by the Southern Granada Health Area authorities.

The incident occurred during the night of the 31st of March when a young male nurse working in the A&E Department was set upon by a member of the public who had arrived there to be attended.

It was 23.45h when the aggressor; a man of advanced age, according to the police, attacked the nurse with his walking stick. The security guard on duty had to intervene to prevent the man from hitting the hospital employee further.

The man went through the fast-track judicial proceedings and received a six-month suspended sentence.

