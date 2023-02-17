Employees of the Dutch Railways were more often confronted with aggression in the past year. The transport company reports 965 incidents at stations, in shops and on trains, mainly after people were made aware of the house rules or when checking the ticket. Employees were threatened (349), spat on (181) and faced physical violence (256). In 2021, there were 744 incidents. President-director Wouter Koolmees finds the increase unacceptable. “I therefore call on everyone: leave my colleagues alone.”

