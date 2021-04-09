The day began with control measures that were insufficient due to the number of people who came first thing in the morning Crowds of people who came to get the vaccine in Cieza. / DC THE TRUTH Murcia Friday 9 April 2021, 12:08



In the morning of this Friday, the vaccination of people between 75 and 79 years old in Cieza continues. The campaign began with long lines at the doors of the Mariano Rojas pavilion and with organization and security measures that were insufficient due to the amount of people who came. The manager of the Murcian Health Service, Carlos Arenas, affirmed that the people mentioned this morning They came first thing in the morning without respecting the hours they had been called, causing crowds of people who will have to wait to be vaccinated.

A man is vaccinated in Cieza. / DC

Complaints were heard among those present about the alleged lack of organization and initial coordination. After the first moments of lack of control, the Ciezan City Council became aware of the situation and, thanks to the mediation of the first deputy mayor, María Jesús López, proceeded to send more workers and cordon off with fences areas to ensure the correct and safe operation of vaccination. Once a control was established, the first people to receive the puncture began to enter the pavilion.