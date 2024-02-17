Task force of 300 police officers has helicopters, sniffer dogs and drones; Lewandowski will do face-to-face supervision on Sunday (Feb 18)

Agents continued the search for the 2 inmates who escaped from the Mossoró Federal Penitentiary, in Rio Grande do Norte. This Saturday (17.Feb.2024). Police entered the forest area accompanied by sniffer dogs, helicopters and drones.

Rogério da Silva Mendonça and Deibson Cabral Nascimento were the first escapees from a federal prison. Both would have left through a hole in the ceiling of the cells in the early hours of Wednesday (14.Feb). The place was under construction.

The Minister of Justice, Ricardo Lewandowski, will monitor the investigation into the escape in person on Sunday (Feb 18). A task force made up of 300 federal agents carries out searches around the penitentiary.

On the night of Friday (16.Feb) they took a family hostage, stole cell phones and food. The house was 3 km from the penitentiary, in the community of Riacho Grande. With the stolen devices, they made calls to Rio de Janeiro. Agents released new images of the searches.

Watch (1m24s):