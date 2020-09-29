Next year, elections should be held for president in Nicaragua, and to integrate a new National Assembly. The good faith of the regime, if it had any, should be demonstrated from now on, against the clock, in search of creating sufficient democratic guarantees that allow citizens to truly choose. Integrate an independent electoral authority and introduce profound reforms to electoral laws that ensure that votes will be counted without cheating, and that the entire process will be subject to international observation. It would be the only way to peacefully overcome the political, social and economic crisis that overwhelms the country.

Keep reading