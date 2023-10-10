Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/10/2023 – 12:49

Rio’s security forces are carrying out this Tuesday, the 10th, the second day of operations against factions involved in drug trafficking in the city. Just like on Monday, around a thousand Civil and Military police officers, including special battalions, operate in different favelas in the city, especially in Complexo da Maré, in the north zone. Cidade de Deus, in the west zone, is also the target of the operation.

The main focus this time is the Third Command Pure (TCP) faction. Early in the morning, military police went to the club in Maré that served as a “training center” for criminals, where they practiced guerrilla tactics and raids.

In addition to the drug trafficking training center, this Tuesday agents from the Narcotics Reprehension Police Station (DRE) found a skunk plantation in a two-story house in Vila do João, Complexo da Maré. Skunk is known as “super marijuana” and has more potent and harmful effects on the brain.

The mega-operation began on Monday, when security forces went to Comando Vermelho bases. The main faction in Rio is suspected of the murder of three doctors last week in São Paulo, in a kiosk in Barra da Tijuca, west of Rio.

On the first day of operation, nine people were arrested, three of them in the act – the other six had outstanding arrest warrants. Among those arrested is a military police officer who was “security” for a truck loaded with 100 kilos of cocaine. The seized cargo is valued at R$12 million.

The operation also seized half a ton of marijuana and ended a drug refining and explosives manufacturing laboratory. In parallel, agents from the State Secretariat for Penitentiary Administration (Seap) carried out an operation in prisons in the Gericinó Complex, in Bangu, to curb the actions of faction leaders. In total, 58 cell phones were seized in the cells, in addition to a kilo of drugs.

Murder of doctors investigated

This week’s mega-operation comes in the wake of the murder of three doctors last week. The police’s main hypothesis for the motivation of the crime is that one of the professionals may have been mistaken for a militia member. In addition to the declared conflict between factions linked to drug traffickers and other militia groups, some groups are coming together to try to expand their areas of activity.

The doctor Perseu Ribeiro Almeida may have been confused with the militiaman Taillon de Alcântara Pereira Barbosa, son of Dalmir Pereira Barbosa. The thesis was shared by researchers from Rio with agents from São Paulo who provide support to the investigation.

Immediately after the incident, the Capital Homicide Police Station (DHC) was called and is investigating the deaths of Marcos de Andrade Corsato, Perseu Ribeiro Almeida and Diego Ralf de Souza Bomfim. Diego is the brother of federal deputy Sâmia Bomfim (PSOL-SP), who demanded an investigation into the case and said she was “devastated” by the news.

Also hit by gunfire that night, doctor Daniel Sonnewend Proença was rescued and remains hospitalized. He was transferred to São Paulo earlier this week.