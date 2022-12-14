Monza, a 3-year-old girl left alone at home by her father, who went out on the street to attack his ex-partner

The 39-year-old father of Albanian origins, who left his home over the weekend, is under house arrest 3 year old girl alone at home, to go into the street to verbally insult the ex-partner. The timely intervention of the police prevented the worst.

The incident obviously upset the little girl, who was curled up on the sofa of the house, in tears. Only after was she able to embrace her mother again.

The events took place last weekend. Outside a house located in the province of Monzaon the border with the province of Como.

The woman, one 27 years old Italian, she had gone to her ex’s house to pick up her daughter, who had spent the day with her father. However, once she arrived she found the man visibly alone in the street drunk who tried to go against her.

First he took her phone and has it broken on the groundbut a few moments before the young mother had managed to start the “silent call” to the police, through the application of 112.

The officers who intervened found the boy he was looking for to go against the woman. She has them too destroyed the windshield of the car that does not belong to him, but to his new partner.

The discovery of the agents on the 3-year-old girl

For the police to be able to stop him was not at all simple. In fact, the man did not stop, not even at the sight of the agents. They needed the help of another steering wheel.

After blocking the 39-year-old with great difficulty, they set out in search of their daughter. Once they entered the house, they found her curled up on a sofa, scared and in tearsperhaps because he understood what was happening.

One of the carabinieri took her in his arms and carried her away reassured, finally brought her back outside to her mother. The father is at home on charges of kidnapping and bodily harm. Her mother needed treatment in the emergency room and the doctors discharged her with a 14-day prognosis.