In more than 12 hours of searching, the Department of Justice found 6 more items in the office of the US president

US Department of Justice agents found a new batch of classified documents at President Joe Biden’s home during a search lasting more than 12 hours last Friday (20.jan. 2023). According to Bob Bauer, the president’s attorney, 6 new files were found during the search. The information is from the agency Reuters.

Part of the documents concerns Biden’s tenure in the Senate as a representative of the State of Delaware, from 1983 to 2009. The other documents deal with his tenure as vice president in the Barack Obama administration, from 2009 to 2017.

Bauer also pointed out that some documents had personal notes from the US president during the Obama-Biden administration.

Biden authorized access to the Justice Department to carry out the searches. The President and First Lady Jill Biden were in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

Last week, the president declared that he had no regrets about his handling of classified government documents found in his personal office.

“We found a handful of documents that were filed in the wrong place. We immediately deliver [os papéis] the National Archives and Records Administration and the Department of Justice. We are cooperating fully and look forward to resolving this matter quickly.”, he responded the president to a journalist on Thursday (19.jan.2023).

According to the news channel NBC News, the 1st batch of documents found was handed over to the US authorities on January 11 and the 2nd, the following day. These documents were found in the garage of the US president’s home in Delaware.

On January 14, Biden’s special adviser, Richard Sauber, confirmed that a 3rd batch of classified documents was found at the President’s Wilmington home.

THE United States law prohibits government files from being concealed, destroyed and kept at private addresses. According to the norm, all the “memos, letters, notes, e-mails, faxes, and other written communications relating to the official duties of a president while in office”.