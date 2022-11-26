Reggio Calabria, found alone wandering through the city alone and desperate: 7-year-old boy rescued by agents, hugs his mother again

An episode that fortunately ended in the best possible way is what happened in recent days, in the province of Reggio Calabria. A baby of alone 7 years he was found alone, scared and bewildered, as he had moved away from his mother and grandmother, without them realizing it.

The story had a happy endingonly thanks to the intervention of the police, who on seeing him in that state, immediately intervened to understand what was wrong with him happening.

According to information released by the local media, the events took place on the evening of Wednesday 23 November. Precisely in the province of Reggio Calabriaright in the city center.

From what transpired, mom and grandma were working like street vendors in the area. When suddenly, the little one moved away without the two realizing it.

When the child couldn’t find them anymore, he started to wander for the desperate and bewildered area. Officers found him in tears around 19 and they immediately came close to understanding what had happened to him.

They managed to calm him down very calmly. Furthermore, when the two women realized that there were no more traces of the child, they started looking for him. Not seeing it, they have alerted the police promptly.

7-year-old boy found wandering alone: ​​hug with mother

The agents when they realized that the baby was just what the mother just had denouncedalerted her that she was with them and told her their precise location.

The first to arrive on site was right there grandmother. About 15 minutes later, mom also arrived at the scene and visibly excitedhe embraced his son again, with a liberating cry.

Given what they had done for her, the woman was keen to to thank The agents. They kept the little boy safe during the minutes she lost sight of him while she was working.