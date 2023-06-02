Home page World

From: Bjarne Kommnick

Three secret agents died in the shipwreck off Lake Maggiore. It’s not the first time agents have appeared in this region.

Lago Maggiore – The boat accident on Lake Maggiore revealed more than initially assumed. In the boat accident on Sunday evening, three people who worked for the secret service were among the four fatalities. A man worked in Israel, a woman and a man in Italy for the respective intelligence services. This was confirmed by both the Israeli Foreign Ministry and the Italian authorities. A new chapter in a region already known for agent stories.

Boat accident on Lake Maggiore – in the “spy triangle” between Italy, France and Switzerland?

Because like the Italian Corriere headline after the accident, the region between northern Italy, south-eastern France and southern Switzerland is a kind of “spy triangle”. In the past, there have always been conspicuous revelations by spies.

Iranian and US secret services in northern Italy have already made an appearance

Lake Maggiore is in Lombardy. With its industry, the region had already been of interest to secret agents in the past. According to the newspaper, the Iranian secret service, among others, has been active there since the 1990s in order to procure resources for civilian and military technologies. In addition, the agents set up a screening company in Milan to forward suitable material to Tehran. As early as 1988, the US CIA had retreated to northern Italy after an operation in Napoli.

Unsolved case from 2019: French secret agent shot in a parking lot near Geneva

A little further north-west of Switzerland, in March 2019, the secret agent Daniel Forestier, a former French secret agent, was arrested in the Geneva area, according to the Corriere shot. He was ambushed in his car in a parking lot and was murdered there.

Even if the case is still unsolved, there are many clues as to the cause. Possible reasons would be past dealings with the Soviet Union, a civil war on the African continent and unpaid scores. According to the reports, Switzerland, and Geneva in particular, is often used as a transit country by secret services anyway.

15 Russian spies operated from the Alps to all of Europe

At the French border, where the “spy triangle” is supposed to close with Switzerland and Italy, reports from Le Monde According to reports, 15 Russian spies have also settled in the French Alpine department of Haute-Savoie in the past. This was therefore the GRU unit active in Europe – also known as 29155. From there they had posed as vacationers all over Europe in order to operate for the secret service. Destinations included the Côte d’Azur and Great Britain. That also called the French counterintelligence service into action.

“Spy Triangle” on Lake Maggiore also featured in James Bond films

With the boat accident on Lake Maggiore, former employees of the secret service in this region around the Alps have once again made an appearance. A high concentration of intelligence services in this region does not seem improbable, at least. The directors of the classic film James Bond – 007 also took this to heart.

In the film “James Bond – On Her Majesty’s Secret Service” from 1996, Switzerland with its Alps served as the filming location for the hit. Scenes were also shot in the Alps of France, Italy, Austria and Switzerland in the 1977, 1981, 1987, 1999 and 2015 films. Not infrequently, the Alps were the focus of the action.