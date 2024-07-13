Home page politics

Trump was escorted off the stage by security personnel. © Evan Vucci/AP/dpa

Trump is campaigning in Pennsylvania. Suddenly loud bangs can be heard. The situation is initially completely confusing.

Butler – Former US President Donald Trump was escorted to safety by Secret Service agents during a campaign appearance in the state of Pennsylvania. It was unclear whether shots had been fired beforehand – according to reporters present, loud bangs and screams could be heard. In pictures, Trump was seen with an apparently bloody ear and a raised fist. The situation was initially completely confusing.

Trump had just begun his speech in the town of Butler in Pennsylvania when the incident occurred. The 78-year-old wants to move back into the White House for the Republicans after the presidential election in November.

TV images showed panic breaking out at the event and people screaming. The Trump supporters were taken away after the incident. The area around the stage was cordoned off with yellow tape. It was initially unclear whether and how badly Trump was injured. A helicopter landed.

The Republican Party Convention is set to begin in Milwaukee on Monday. Trump is set to be officially chosen as his party’s candidate for the presidential election there. dpa