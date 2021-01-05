The representative of 65-year-old Tanya Roberts denied his words about the death of the American actress and model, reports Associated Press…

“As of 10:00 am on Monday (21:00 Moscow time), she was alive, but was in serious condition,” – said Mike Pingel and noted that the previous statement was made “by mistake.”

The agency notes that it has withdrawn the obituary and sent a notification that the actress is still alive.

We will remind, on Sunday, the media reported that in the United States died actress and model Tanya Roberts, who played the girl James Bond in the movie “View to Murder”. Her agent told reporters that the woman fell and injured her head. According to him, in the clinic she was connected to an artificial respiration apparatus, but “Roberts was unable to survive the consequences of the injury and died.”

Tanya Roberts rose to fame in the early 1980s. She starred in The Beast Mastery, Sheena – Queen of the Jungle and Almost Pregnant.