The member of the Municipal Public Security Directorate (DSPM) who was driving the Durango truck riddled with bullets in front of Cereso 1, was placed at the disposal of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), so an investigation will be opened for his participation in the events, reported the attorney general, César Jáuregui.

The officer was on leave on his day and was driving the Durango pickup truck that was shot at outside the Aquiles Serdán Social Reinsertion Center, resulting in injuries in the fight for which he was treated and taken to a hospital where the police corporation itself made him available to the FGE, the prosecutor explained.

“We are currently in the process of investigating. The SSPE arrested him yesterday and is currently treating him. He has already been placed at the disposal of the State Attorney General’s Office. I also contacted the head of the Municipal Police; they are offering their absolute and total cooperation in the investigation in order to determine exactly the motives, reasons and circumstances that had this municipal police officer at the scene of the events,” he said.

According to the prosecutor, the attackers do not belong to the criminal group “La Empresa”, which was initially reported to be responsible for the attack. However, the prosecutor failed to indicate which group was behind the multiple homicide.