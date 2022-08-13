Preferably, the novelist’s agent Salman Rushdie said that the novelist is likely to lose one of his eyes, and he also suffers from a nerve cut in one of his arms and damage to his liver after he was stabbed yesterday, Friday, according to Reuters.

Rushdie, who was born in India, spent years in hiding after Iran issued a fatwa to shed his blood for his “writings offensive to Islam”.

“The news is not good and it is possible that Salman will lose one of his eyes. The nerves in his hands have been severed, his liver has been stabbed and damaged,” Agent Andrew Wylie said in a written statement.

The White House: The attack on Rushdie was horrific

In Washington, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the attack on writer Salman Rushdie, who was stabbed in the neck and stomach on stage during a lecture in New York State on Friday, “was horrific.”

“We are all praying for his speedy recovery. We are grateful to the citizens who rushed to his aid so quickly,” he wrote on Twitter.

Macron’s Nidal Rushdie “is our struggle”

In Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron announced, on Friday, his solidarity with the writer Salman Rushdie, stressing, “Today we are with him more than ever,” as reported by AFP.

“For 33 years, Salman Rushdie has embodied freedom and the fight against obscurantism,” Macron wrote on Twitter. “His struggle is our struggle, a global struggle. Today, we stand by his side more than ever.”

It is noteworthy that Rushdie, who was born in Mumbai to a family from Kashmir before he moved to Britain and then became an American citizen in 2016, authored the novel “The Satanic Verses”, which was published in 1988, after which Khomeini issued a fatwa to shed his blood because of it.