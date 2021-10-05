Agent it may have been permanently deleted from Rockstar Games: the company has removed the title from the games section of its official website, where it has stood for years.

Agent was supposed to be released in 2010 on PS3, but it has never seen the light and has taken on an aura of charm and mystery over time, as is natural for a production of the team that has churned out jewels such as Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2.

A few years ago, some artworks of Agent and Bully 2 popped up on the net as a retaliation against Rockstar, so from time to time we hear about the game again, but never in shape official.

The removal of the title from the official website of the development team could actually mean that by now the hope of seeing Agent has vanished forever: a fate that could also concern the aforementioned Bully 2.