The agent of the two midfielders at the center of the transfer market: “Newcastle is the perfect project for Sandro. And with Carnevali it will be tough to negotiate”

Francis Calvi

“When such important offers arrive, from such properties, it is difficult to refuse both for the club and for the boy. Sandro knows it and is calm”. With these words, Giuseppe Riso commented on the now imminent transfer of Sandro Tonali to Newcastle. The Milan midfielder’s agent has returned from Cluj, where Tonali is in training camp with the Under-21 national team and where, in all likelihood, he will undergo medical tests with his new club in the coming days. “It’s a perfect project for him, they want it at all costs and he will be their point of reference”.

See also Juve suffers but Sassuolo comeback: now they are one point from 3rd place “A FEW MORE DAYS” — “Mission accomplished? Not yet, there are still a few days left – commented Riso -. The player-side agreement has been reached, now the last details between the clubs are missing”. As for Tonali’s feelings, the agent specifies: “Tears? It’s not true, absolutely. Sandro is now thinking about the national team. He will sign a six-year contract: I’m satisfied because it’s a great deal that will help Milan and also Brescia, a club that the boy loves so much.”

HEAD TO FRATTESE — On Frattesi, another client of Riso’s who is liked by Milan, Inter, Roma and Juventus, the agent cuts it short: “We have already started making appointments with the clubs, let’s see in these days who can afford to hire him”. In an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, Frattesi himself revealed that he wishes to continue playing midfielder and that he has… a favorite destination. “The team that dreams? I can’t tell before. I think Milan will fit in, it seems to me that now they are very focused on him. Digits? Carnevali (CEO of Sassuolo, ed) is not an easy guy with regard to this aspect: we are working on it”. See also Mihajlovic and Nikolina, the little girl whose life Sinisa saved. "It's terrible, I can't take it anymore"