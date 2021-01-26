The historic trial of Agent Orange resumed on Monday, January 25, with pleadings in the court of Évry. A procedure that has dragged on for six years, it pits Tran To Nga, a former Viêt-Cong resistance defended by the Bourdon & Associates firm, against 14 agrochemical firms, including Dow Chemical and Bayer-Monsanto, which produced or marketed the herbicide used by the US military during the Vietnam War from 1961 to 1971. A chemical weapon that continues to wreak havoc on the fourth generation of children affected by deformities and on heavily contaminated soil. “I can live and talk to you. And if I could invite our judges or opposing lawyers to meet them, they would no longer be keen to defend criminals, ”says Tran To Nga.

The challenge is to have a French court recognize the link between exposure to plant protection products and all the pathologies developed by the Vietnamese. If this were the case, the millions of victims could claim compensation for extremely expensive treatment.

This trial is all the more historic as, for the time being, all the representations made by Vietnamese victims to the US justice system have been rejected. US courts have agreed to compensation for veterans and out of court so as not to set a legal precedent. American civilians are also abandoned even though none of the companies involved was unaware of the consequences of the spreading of such poison.