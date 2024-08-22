The Paris Court of Appeal on Thursday, August 22, declared inadmissible the requests of a French-Vietnamese woman seeking recognition of the responsibility of Bayer-Monsanto and 13 other agrochemical groups, suppliers of “Agent Orange”, used by the American army during the Vietnam War. Tran To Nga, 82, intends to appeal to the Court of Cassation, according to her lawyers.

