It was in Paris, in 2015, that a historic lawsuit against 26 American firms opened, at the initiative of a Franco-Vietnamese activist, Tran To Nga, represented by the law firm of William Bourdon. . These firms, including Monsanto and Dow Chemical, manufactured Agent Orange, the herbicide which the US Air Force spilled some 75 million liters on Vietnam between 1962 and 1971. Called “Ranch Hand”, l The operation’s claimed objective was to destroy the forests where communist resistance fighters from the Viêt-Cong or National Front for the Liberation of South Vietnam were hiding. It was also a question of starving these fighters for independence, by sacking agricultural crops.

The long denial of the US government

If the imperialism of Uncle Sam suffered the bitter defeat that we know, the use of chemical weapons in this war continues, today, to poison an entire population. This documentary shows appalling images, filmed in health centers where the Vietnamese authorities take care of the victims of criminal spraying. In front of Alan Adelson and Kate Taverna’s camera, Tran To Nga brings, for her part, a poignant testimony, she who gave birth to her first daughter in the heart of the maquis, on June 30, 1968.

75 million liters of Agent Orange were spilled by the United States on the forests of South Vietnam between 1962 and 1971.

Suffering from four heart anomalies, the child died at 17 months. It will take time and a strong mobilization of citizens before the truth emerges about the involvement of Agent Orange in the diseases and disabilities identified over the generations. Doctor James Clary, a former researcher in the American army, reconsiders the fate of his report, dated 1971, on the toxicity of the product: “The government kept it under lock and key for thirty-five years. He even denied its existence. “

A standoff between the inhabitants and the lobbies

An omerta which also had serious repercussions in the United States. Because, after the ban on spraying in Vietnam, obtained thanks to pressure from the scientific community, the use of defoliant continued on American soil. “During the month following each spraying, the rate of miscarriages soared”, underlines the environmental activist Carol Van Strum, of the association Cats (English acronym for “citizens against toxic spills”). Former obstetrician in Oregon, the D r Renee Stringham recounts the threats received from representatives of the agrochemical industry, when she dared to alert public opinion about the birth defects found in her department. Currently, the legal standoff continues between residents of this state and private lobbies. Combining personal stories and the words of scientists, comparing the American and Vietnamese contexts, the film allows us to take the full measure of a leading health scandal. While the complaints in the United States have all been dismissed, American activists and lawyers have made masses of edifying documents available to their French counterparts, in particular concerning fraudulent chemical tests. The procedure launched by Tran To Nga has received the support of 200,000 people, through a petition. The Evry tribunal de grande instance is due to render its decision in mid-October.

