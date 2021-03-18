Fujairah (WAM) – Dr. Saeed Ali Bahbouh Al Naqbi, Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice, said that the Ministry intends to complete the provision of the “Tawseel” service, after it had launched it in the Emirate of Sharjah, and today in Fujairah, and will soon complete its provision in the emirates of Ajman and Umm Al Quwain. .

Al-Naqbi visited the courts in the northern emirates, and was accompanied during his tour by Judge Dr. Muhammad Obaid Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Sharjah Federal Court of First Instance, Judge Ahmed Muhammad Al-Dhanhani, President of the Fujairah Federal Court of First Instance, and a number of officials in the ministry.

He started the tour at the Kalba Federal Court of First Instance, inspecting the case management departments, customer happiness and implementation, then held a meeting with the president of the court, judges and employees, and listened from them to the challenges facing them, the judicial workflow, and the procedures for the electronic and smart services provided to remote auditors, in the various departments and sections of the courts. .

He directed the necessity to ensure the implementation of all precautionary measures to prevent the Coronavirus epidemic, especially during the current situation, as the state, represented by all government institutions, is making great exceptional efforts to ensure the security and safety of dealers and employees.

Al Naqbi continued his tour to the Judicial House in Fujairah and at the beginning of his visit and at the entrance to the Judicial House in Fujairah launched a delivery service, in cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, which allows the delivery of the Ministry of Justice services targeting the elderly and people of determination, and provides case registration services, notary services and attestation services. Attestations and endorsements.