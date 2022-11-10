A policeman killed in Brussels. Before acting, the killer had anticipated to the police, in a police station, the intention to carry out an attack but he was released. The online edition of the newspaper Le Soir provides a reconstruction intended for discussion after the murder of the police officer, killed in the Belgian capital around 7.15 pm. The attacker, as also reported by the online edition of the newspaper La derniere heure, appeared in the morning in a police station expressing his intention to carry out an attack on the police. Under the supervision of a magistrate, he would be taken to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation and released.