French actor Gerard Depardieu’s agent Arnaud Friillet has responded to the rape allegations against his client. Reported by RIA News…

Related materials

Friille said that the artist completely denies any claims against him, and also recalled that this is not a new case, but the renewal of an old one. According to him, the launch of a new case is not justified, since the investigation did not find any additional details in it.

“Depardieu has never been distinguished by the image of a ladies ‘man or a ladies’ man,” the agent emphasized. He suggested that someone is trying to cash in on the artist.

On February 23, it became known that Depardieu was charged with rape and sexual harassment. The 22-year-old actress accused the artist back in the summer of 2018. The criminal case was closed, but the alleged victim filed a new complaint. The name of the actress was not disclosed, but a source close to the investigation claims that the girl and Depardieu knew quite well: he helped her start a film career.