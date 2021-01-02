The year 2021 will be marked by several major events. On January 20, Democrat Joe Biden will be invested and officially become President of the United States in a virtual ceremony. In February, Venice (Italy) should maintain its traditional carnival. Rio de Janeiro (Brazil) and Nice (Alpes-Maritimes) canceled theirs. In March, heading to the courts for the judgment of the Mediator river trial, on the 29th. A few days earlier, on the 17th, Nicolas Sarkozy will be tried in the Bygmalion affair, about the financing of his 2012 presidential campaign.

In the spring, the Cannes festival should be held. It remains to be seen whether the public will be allowed to participate. The same goes for the two major sporting events canceled in 2020: the Euro football and the Olympic Games, scheduled for this summer. In September, the trial of the attacks of November 13, 2015 will open in France. Across the Rhine, Chancellor Angela Merkel will hand over after 15 years in power. Finally, French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, 42, will once again join the International Space Station.

The JT

The other subjects of the news