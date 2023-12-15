Prior to the end of the year celebrations, theaters, halls and shopping centers propose a week of plays, dance and musical shows.

Move away from yourself. Autofiction by Tirso Causillas directed by Nani Pease in which Tirsito – his past self – writes letters to Tirso of the present to gain courage and move on from the stories of violence he has experienced with his family whom he loves and fears. Today and tomorrow, 8.pm at the Teatro de Lucía, Bellavista street, Miraflores.

Summer night Dream. Adaptation of the work of William Shakespeare directed by Ximena Arroyo. Today and tomorrow (8 and 7 pm) at the theater of the Association of Amateur Artists (AAA), jirón Ica 323, Lima.

Miranda's jungle. The Spanish María Caudevilla adapts and directs the play 'The Jungle of Miranda', based on 'The Tempest' by William Shakespeare. The story about a young princess who, along with her father Prospero, is banished to an island at the age of three. Performances until this Sunday at the theater of the U. Del Pacífico, Jesús María.

Coca-Cola caravans. Within the framework of the campaign, 'Awaken the Santa Claus inside you', they have announced the caravans that will go through various districts of Lima until December 17. In addition, they prepared two Christmas Villages in Plaza Norte and Mall del Sur.

Christmas Gala. A family story with Peruvian music, traditional dances and Christmas carols. She participates in the Bicentennial National Youth Symphony Orchestra, the National Folkloric Ballet and the National Children's Choir of Peru. Performances: December 16, 17, 18 and 19, 8:00 pm (Sunday 5.30 pm).

