World Cup in Qatar

The World Cup in Qatar started on Sunday, November 20th. The biggest football event will share attention in Brasilia with the formation of the new government and the discussions of the PEC fura-teto. The time until the inauguration, in January, would be scarce under normal conditions. It will be even more difficult with eyes turned to football.

The Brazilian team debuts on Thursday, November 24th, against the Serbian team. The dispute will be at 4 pm, Brasília time, at the Lusail stadium, in the city of the same name. The biggest arena in the World Cup, it will also host the final, on December 18th. The President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL)is going to Qatar on Wednesday, November 23rd and will be the highest Brazilian official in the Brazil game on the 5th.

Lula in Brasilia

the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva would go to Brasilia this Tuesday, November 22nd, for meetings with the transition team. However, he had a procedure to remove white plaques from his larynx on the evening of Sunday, November 20th. The petista was admitted to Hospital Sírio Libanês, in São Paulo, was discharged and is at home, in the capital of São Paulo. Lula will arrive in the federal capital on Wednesday, November 23rd. He is expected to spend most of his time in his office at the CCBB. He will be staying at the Meliá hotel, where he will also have some meetings.

To close the composition of the transition team, the announcement of the Defense working group is missing. The approval of the names depends on Lula The topic is sensitive. The technical coordinator of the transition, Aloizio Mercadante, said that the new minister of the area will be a civilian. There is, however, a lot of difficulty in finding viable names. Nelson Jobim, always pointed out as a possible minister, has told interlocutors that the chance of accepting it is “below zero”.

judiciary

In the judiciary, on Friday, November 25, the virtual plenary of the Federal Supreme Court concludes the judgment that defines whether the section of the Code of Criminal Procedure that gives people with a higher education degree the right to be imprisoned in a special cell is constitutional , in case of conviction. Alexandre de Moraes, rapporteur of the case, and Cármen Lúcia voted against the guarantee. The positions of the other ministers are missing.

Also on the 6th, the Court begins to analyze a crime report by Bolsonaro against Minister Alexandre de Moraes for alleged abuse of authority. The Chief Executive questions its inclusion in the fake news inquiry, carried out by the minister. He says there is no excuse.