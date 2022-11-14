Poder360 anticipates what will be featured this week from November 14th to 18th, 2022

O Power 360 brings this Monday (14.nov.2022) a selection of issues that should mark the agenda of power and politics this week.

SQUID AT COP27

the president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) will travel to Egypt and will be one of the names of Brazil at COP27 (United Nations Conference of the Parties on Climate Change). The current Chief Executive, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), will not participate in the event. There will be representatives from the House and Senate, including the president of the Upper House, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).

Lula goes on Monday (14.nov.2022) and returns on Saturday (19.nov) – before returning, he passes through Portugal. The president-elect’s wife, sociologist Rosângela da Silva, known as Janja, accompanies him on the trip.

XI JINPING MEETS BIDEN

The presidents of China and the United States, Xi Jinping and Joe Biden, will meet on Monday (Nov. 14) in Bali (Indonesia), where the G20 summit will be held.

Since Biden took office in January 2021, the leaders had not met in person. They will discuss how countries can avoid conflict.