Chamber analyzes tax

The week after the informal recess during the June festivities will be full of decisive votes for the government in Congress, especially in the Chamber of Deputies.

There are 3 projects priority for the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) on the agenda: return of the “quality vote” in Carf (Board of Administration of Tax Resources); new tax rule; and the tax reform.

The President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), scheduled the 3 texts for analysis from Monday (3.Jul). There is a voting order. Carf’s PL has the required constitutional urgency. Needs to be voted in front of others.

Carf’s casting vote is the most controversial. liberal deputies and businessmen question the power that the government will have to decide ties. They cite other countries and the legal principle that the tie is pro-defendant. With the casting vote, he will give victory to the government.

As for the fiscal framework, it remains to vote on the changes made by the Senate to the text approved by the Chamber. The Fundeb (Fund for the Maintenance and Development of Basic Education), the constitutional fund of the Federal District and spending on science, technology and innovation were removed from the new fiscal rule.

The vote in the House is final. That is: whatever is decided, will be sent for presidential sanction.

As for tax reform, the debate will still have new chapters. Governors want a compensation fund of R$75 billion, but the government offers R$40 billion. There will be another round of negotiations.

Even so, the rapporteur for the measure, Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB), has said that the text will be voted on Thursday (July 6).

central bank

In the Senate, the ex-executive secretary of the Ministry of Finance Gabriel Galípolo will be questioned on Tuesday (4.July) to take over as director of the central bank. It should face little resistance.

Lula goes to Argentina

Lula starts the week in Ilhéus (BA). On Monday (July 3) visit the West-East integration railroad. Returns to Brasilia to sanction a project against wage inequality for men and women.

On Tuesday (July 4), he will go to Puerto Iguazú, Argentina, where he will participate in the Mercosur Summit. On the same day, visit the Itaipu power plant, on the border with Paraguay. Afterwards, return to the capital.

Ministry of Tourism

The president is about to make a change in command of the Ministry of Tourism. Last week, both Celso Sabino (União Brasil-PA), quoted for the position, as well as the mayor of Belford Roxo (RJ), wagon (Republicans), husband of the current minister, Daniela Carneirowere in Brasilia.

Sabino and his supporters are irritated by the delay in the switch. They say that Waguinho negotiates positions and amendments as compensation for the loss of the post. Waguinho denies it. He claims to want to maintain bridges with the president and be Lula’s link with evangelicals. But yes, he is negotiating amendments for his city and his wife’s political allies.

Economy

The Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services releases trade balance data. They will be expressive. The projections indicate, at least, a surplus of US$ 9.5 billion.

The record for the month of June was beaten in 2021 (when it reached US$ 10.4 billion). Last year, US$ 8.8 billion. There is a chance that this year’s result will be a record.