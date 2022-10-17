Poder360 anticipates what will be featured this week from October 17 to 23, 2022

O Power 360 brings this Monday (17.Oct.2022) a selection of issues that should mark the agenda of power and politics this week.

senior editor of Power 360 William Waltenberg

If you prefer, read:

PRESIDENTIAL RACE

The penultimate week before the 2nd round of elections begins. In 13 days, the country returns to the polls to choose who will be the President of the Republic in the next term: Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) or Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Lula should publish a letter this week to evangelical voters. There is still no consensus in the campaign on sending the text to pastors and the former president has already spoken out against it. Allies, however, say that PT is giving in and the document must be released.

The idea is to show that Lula has no plans to close churches. Will remember that she sanctioned the National Day of the March for Jesusin 2009, and created the Evangelical Dayin 2010.

The former president will also meet with priests and religious on Monday (17.Oct), in São Paulo. There are plans to go to Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Santa Catarina and Amazonas.

Bolsonaro will benefit from economic data. The main one will be the IBC-Br (Economic Activity Index of the Central Bank) for August. Considered a preview of the GDP, it will be released by the BC (Central Bank) this Monday.

High is expected. It will be good news for the government, which will be able to reinforce the discourse that the country is growing despite the war in Ukraine and the pandemic.

BENEFITS FOR TRUCKERS AND TAXI DRIVERS

On Tuesday (Oct 18), the 4th installment of benefits for truck drivers and taxi drivers begins to be paid, both amounting to R$ 1,000. It was advanced by 4 days. It will be another positive news, which should be explored by the Bolsonaro campaign.