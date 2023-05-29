Poder360 anticipates what will be highlighted this week from May 29 to June 2, 2023

Power360 brings this Monday (29.May.2023) a selection of subjects that should mark the agenda of power and politics this week.





Lula’s MPs

This week, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) runs the risk of seeing 6 of the 7 whose validity ends on Thursday (1st.Jun.2023) lose their effect.

A MP 1,154which reformulates the ministries, is the one that most mobilizes the government and must be approved with changes.

The forecast is that the MP will be voted in the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies on Tuesday (May 30) and, the following day, in the Senate.

Rui Costa said that the government will make efforts to resume the text. The chance of success of the venture is low. Without a solid base, Lula has little means to react.

timeframe

It is not only in the analysis of the MPs that Lula must have defeats. Last week, the urgency for voting on the timeframe was approved, which restricts the demarcation of indigenous lands to those occupied in 1988.

The government is against it. But the score that determined the urgency, 324 to 131, shows that there is little for the government to do.

Lula receives heads of state

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, should come to Brasilia to participate in the Meeting of Presidents of South American Countries, on Tuesday (May 30). It will be his 1st visit to Brazil since the ban imposed by Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

On Thursday, Lula receives the president of Finland, Sauli Niinistö. They will have a bilateral meeting at the Planalto Palace. One of the themes will be the War in Ukraine.

January 8th CPI

In Congress, the rapporteur of the CPI of January 8, Eliziane Gama (PSD-MA), presents the work plan of the collegiate with the schedule of investigations. The government has a majority in the group. Eliziane is close to the minister Flavio Dino (Justice), the main target of Bolsonaristas. Will try to shield him.

Deadline for declaring income tax

The deadline for declaring income tax ends on Wednesday (May 31). Until last Thursday, 31 million had already completed the process. Revenue expects 38 million.

On the same day that the period ends, the 1st batch of refunds will be paid. This year, the process will be faster because the tax authorities adopted the pix.

Economy

On Tuesday (May 30), the government’s primary result for April will be announced. Projections point to a surplus of more than R$ 15 billion. It will be good news for Lula. In March, the balance was negative by R$ 7.1 billion.

On Wednesday (May 31), the IBGE releases unemployment figures for April. There should be no sudden movements compared to March. The rate should remain close to 8.8%.

Justice

The TSE (Superior Electoral Court) gives possession to lawyers Floriano de Azevedo Marques and André Ramos Tavares as ministers on Tuesday. Lula ignored the pressure and appointed 2 male lawyers for the titular vacancies on the Court. The STF (Federal Supreme Court) had nominated two women: Daniela Lima Borges and Edilene Lobo.

The President of the STF, Rosa Weber, scheduled for next Thursday (June 1st) the action which questions Article 28 of the Drug Lawwhich considers anyone who buys, stores, transports or carries substances of this type to be criminal.