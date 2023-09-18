Poder360 anticipates what will be highlighted this week from September 18th to 22nd, 2023

O Power360 brings this Monday (September 18, 2023) a selection of issues that should mark the agenda of power and politics this week.

Agenda da Semana is presented by the senior editor of the digital newspaper Guilherme Waltenberg.

Watch (3min3s):

If you prefer, read:

Lula in New York

The week begins with the republic in New York. In addition to the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), who will give the opening speech of the 78th UN General Assembly on Tuesday (September 19, 2023), at least 5 ministers and the presidents of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), are also there.

Lula will give the same speech he has made on his trips abroad. She will propose an anti-hunger pact and demand $100 billion from rich countries to combat climate change.

He will also preach a reform of the UN security council and multilateral organizations. It’s a good time to charge, which will be done on the stage of what you want to transform.

On Wednesday (September 20, 2023), Lula will have a bilateral meeting with US President, Joe Biden. The Brazilian must take unionists. Announcement of agreements in the labor area is expected after the meeting.

Lula returns to Brazil on Thursday (September 21, 2023). He will have spent, then, 55 days abroad since assuming his 3rd term.

National Congress

In Congress, no major votes are expected with the presidents’ absence for most of the week.

In the Chamber of Deputies, the amnesty for political parties must be completed. 3 CPIs (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) must also be completed: Americanas, MST and sports betting.

On the 3rd (September 19), the general Braga Nettoformer minister in the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and candidate for vice in 2022, render testimony to the CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on January 8th.

Economy

In the economy, the Copom announces on Wednesday (September 20) whether it will maintain or reduce the interest rate. The market expectation is for a drop of 0.5 percentage points, from 13.25% to 12.75%. The rise in inflation in August could bring surprises. The annualized rate is 4.61%, close to the tolerance ceiling of 4.75%.

This Monday (September 18th), the central bank discloses the IBC-Br, considered the preview of July’s GDP. The market expectation is for a slight increase, close to stability.

The federal government’s collection for August will be released, but the date has not yet been defined. Projections range from R$170 billion to R$180 billion.

In August last year, it was a record for the month: R$172.3 billion. Depending on the number, the historical result will be repeated. It will be celebrated by the government.