Poder360 anticipates what will be highlighted this week from January 23 to 27, 2023

THE Power360 brings this Monday (23.jan.2023) a selection of subjects that should mark the agenda of power and politics this week.

William Waltenberg

If you prefer, read.

Squid in Argentina

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) is making his 1st international tour of his 3rd government this week. With a focus on resuming political leadership in Latin America and strengthening regional integration, Lula arrives this Sunday (22.jan.2023) in Buenos Aires, Argentina, for a series of bilateral meetings with representatives of South American countries and for the return of Brazil to CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States).

Lula will have meetings with the Argentine president, Alberto Fernández, and with the vice president, Cristina Kirchner.

He will also visit Montevideo, Uruguay, on Wednesday (25.jan.2023). The petista will have a meeting with the president of the Uruguayan, Luis Alberto Lacalle Pou.

Torres Testimony

Former Minister of Justice Anderson Torres must testify to the PF (Federal Police) this Monday (23.jan.2023). As found out by Power360, there was no initiation rite for the testimony (when questions are asked to identify the deponent), which is why Torres did not speak to the corporation on Wednesday (18.jan). In addition, he was instructed to speak only if he had access to the investigation records.

The also former DF Security Secretary is investigated for alleged omission in relation to extremist acts and invasions of the headquarters of the Three Powers of the Republic in Brasília. The arrest warrant was issued by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), on Tuesday (10.jan), and ratified by the Court the following day.