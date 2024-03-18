Poder360 anticipates what will be highlighted in the week from March 18 to 22, 2024

The digital newspaper Power360 This Monday (March 18, 2024) brings a selection of issues that should mark the agenda of power and politics this week.

Watch (4min55s):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OswpdilJlfU

If you prefer, read:

TEMPUS VERITATIS

The week begins with expectations of the developments of the Tempus Veritatis operation. On Friday (March 15, 2024), STF minister Alexandre de Moraes decided remove the confidentiality of 27 statements already given.

Former Justice Minister Anderson Torres will ask to give a new statement. Army lieutenant colonel Ronald Ferreira, too.

The lawyers say that Torres and Ferreira intend to dispute information, contained in other statements, that they participated in the alleged preparation of a coup d'état at the end of 2022.

LULA GOVERNMENT

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) will have its first ministerial meeting of 2024 this Monday, with all 38 ministers invited.

The president may also go this week to one of the states that intends visit to meet with agribusiness representatives. Goiás, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul and Tocantins are on the list.

Another plan for the sector is to promote events with agricultural representatives. There will be a meeting with fruit growers on Thursday, March 21st. It is possible that it is the 1st barbecue Lula's approach to this segment of the economy. It will be at Granja do Torto, one of the president's residences in Brasília.

VOTES IN CONGRESS

Both Houses of Congress are expected to have important votes this week. The idea is to leave nothing for the following period, Holy Week, when few congressmen will be in Brasília.

A PEC of drugs It must be voted on in the Senate plenary by Wednesday, March 20th. It prohibits the possession of all drugs, regardless of quantity. It will be a confrontation between the senators and the STF, which analyzes the decriminalization of marijuana possession in small quantities. The Supreme Court's judgment has been suspended since Minister Dias Toffoli requested a review on March 6.

Nthis Monday, minister Fernando Haddad has a meeting scheduled with deputy Marcelo Crivella (Republicanos-RJ), who is the author of the PEC of tax immunity for churches. They will discuss the fiscal impact and possible changes to the text. It is possible that the PEC will be voted on in the Chamber plenary by Wednesday.

ECONOMY

Also on Wednesday, the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) of the central bank announces the new level of the basic interest rate, the Selic. There is consensus among market analysts regarding the 0.5 percentage point cut. This will take the rate to 10.75% per year. Since August 2023, the Copom has maintained a half-point reduction rate at each meeting.

This Monday, the BC releases the IBC-Br for January. It is the Economic Activity Index, considered a preview of GDP. Market analysts expect a moderate increase of 0.6% compared to December.

A collection February will be published by Ministry of Finance on a date that will still be undefined throughout the week. Experts expect it to be R$183 billion.

JUDICIARY

The Federal Supreme Court is expected to conclude its judgment on the so-called “lifelong review” of pensions on Wednesday. He was suspended at the end of 2023.

The STF has already decided that retirees can request the recalculation of benefits based on all contributions made throughout their lives. Now, it is in the embargo analysis phase, in which the merits of the decision are no longer discussed.

There is controversy over the fiscal impact of the decision. Depending on the result, there may be a negative reaction from the markets with yet another factor of pessimism in relation to the expectations deficit in public accounts.