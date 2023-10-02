Poder360 anticipates what will be highlighted this week from October 2nd to 6th, 2023

Poder360 brings this Monday (2.Oct.2023) a selection of subjects that should mark the agenda of power and politics this week.

Agenda da Semana

If you prefer, read:

Lula dispatches from Alvorada

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) continues to recover from the surgery he had on Friday. A prosthesis was placed on the head of the femur of the right leg. It aims to eliminate pain caused by osteoarthritis in the joint between the bone and the pelvis.

Some pending issues with Centrão, such as the return of Funasa and the change in Caixa’s presidency, will be postponed.

There is also no rush to appoint the new minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), who replaces Rosa Weber, and the new attorney general of the Republic. Lula will be in home office. And he chose not to pass the belt on to the vice president, even with limits on his role.

National Congress

The government’s focus will be on advancing the economic agenda in the Chamber. The main themes are the Unroll, omguarantee arc and the PL to tax offshores and exclusive funds.

Desenrola will be voted on in the Senate on Monday (2.Oct). So far, the program has already cleared the name of at least 6 million of people. It must be approved.

The guarantee framework, which was proposed by the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) must also be approved. It has already passed through the Chamber and the Senate. As there were changes in the Upper House, there will be symbolic votes. It should go through without too many difficulties.

Finally, the government wants to begin processing bills that tax offshore companies and exclusive funds. It is one of the bets to increase revenue.

Economy

In the economy, the trade balance for September will be released on Monday. The projection is for a surplus of US$9.2 billion. In August, it was US$9.8 billion. In September last year, US$4 billion.