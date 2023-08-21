Poder360 anticipates what will be highlighted this week from August 21 to 25, 2023

ministerial reform

The week begins with the political world waiting for the ministerial exchanges promised by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to the Centrão. The PP and the Republicans will win 1 ministry each. Furthermore, they will have Box and the funasa (National Health Foundation).

The wait will be long. Lula embarks tomorrow for his 12th international trip in this mandate – his 2nd to the African continent. In July, he was to Cape Verde, an archipelago on the West African coast where Portuguese is spoken. He will complete 45 or 46 days outside Brazil (depending on the date of return, still undefined) since taking office in January.

The president has already warned Centrão that the ministerial reform will only be announced after his return, next week. Lula has been playing with time for appointments and the release of amendments. Everything is promised to the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), but thinks some gestures from the Chamber are necessary.

Squid in Africa and Brics

Lula arrived in South Africa this Monday (21.Aug.2023). Participates in the 15th BRICS summit, which will discuss the creation of a currency to replace the dollar and the entry of more countries. Today, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa make up the bloc. The event runs from Tuesday (22.Aug) to Thursday (24.Aug).

After the meeting, Lula embark to Angola on Friday (25.Aug). The objective is to reinforce Brazil’s dialogue with African countries, especially those that speak Portuguese. Afterwards, the Chief Executive goes to São Tomé and Príncipe, an African island colonized by the Portuguese. It is the 2nd smallest country in Africa. It became independent in 1975. The 1st Brazilian president to visit the country was Lula, in 2004.

Tax reform

In the legislature, the CCJ (Committee on Constitution and Justice) of the Senate start public hearing on the tax reform on Tuesday (29.Aug). According to the rapporteur’s schedule Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM), the proposal will go to the plenary in October.

fiscal framework

In the Chamber of Deputies, the debate is centered on the new fiscal milestone. Was approved by deputies, but had changes in the Senate. He will have to go back to the plenary.

guarantee judge

In the Judiciary, it must be concluded in the stf (Federal Supreme Court) judgment on the creation of the guarantees judge. Last week, the Court formed majority by obligation. No date has yet been set for the trial.

There were 6 votes in favor and 1 against. It remains to vote 4. Critics say that the proposal would be unfeasible due to the cost and would make Justice even slower and more bureaucratic.

Economy

In the economy, tax collection data for July will be released. The date has not been set. Market projections revolve around R$ 205 billion. Last year, in the same month, the figure was BRL 202.6 billion.

On Friday (25.Aug), the IPCA-15 August, the inflation preview. The expectation ranges from 0.02% to 0.21%. You’ll capture the moment after the fall of the Selic. Last year there was deflation of 0.73%. It was influenced by the decrease in taxes levied on fuel.