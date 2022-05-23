Poder360 highlights the main political and economic movements of the week

Limit on ICMS in the Chamber

The Chamber votes on Tuesday (May 24) project of a law that limits the ICMS tax rate on fuel, energy, telecommunications and transport of goods to 17%. Supported by the government, the text places part of the responsibility for controlling prices at gas and diesel pumps and electricity bills in the governors’ lap.

Davos Economic Forum

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes arrives in Davos, Switzerland, to participate in the World Economic Forum. It will be from the 23rd to the 26th of May.

Inflation preview

THE IBGE publishes on Tuesday (May 24) the preview of May inflation, measured by the IPCA-15. Market analysts expect price stability compared to April’s level, which was 12.03% in 12 months.

3rd way defines candidate

In the political field, the 3 parties of the so-called 3rd way, PSDB, MDB and Citizenship, gather their executives to decide whether or not to accept the nomination of support for senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) for president.

She had an advantage over João Doria in the research that seeks to find a unique candidate for the group.

PSDB must have internal conflicts to reach the definition, The party does not accept João Doria’s candidacy. But the candidate chosen in the preliminary elections held last year shows no signs that he should give up.

PoderData brings new research

In addition, on Wednesday, the PowerDate publishes a new poll of voting intentions for president in this year’s elections.

In the last round, published two weeks ago, Lula led the first round with 42% of the votes, followed by Bolsonaro, with 35%, Ciro, with 5% and Doria, with 4%, Janones, with 3% and Simone Tebet, with 2. %.

The main movement of the last poll was that Bolsonaro stopped growing in voting intentions. This week we will see if the movement persists or if there is any change.