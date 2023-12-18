Poder360 anticipates what will be highlighted in the week from December 18th to 22nd, 2023

Tax reform

The tax reform should be enacted in the coming week. It was approved in 2 rounds on Friday (Dec 15). The Chamber of Deputies suppressed sections that had been approved by the Senate, without including anything new. For this reason, a new vote by the senators will not be necessary.

Budget 2024

The 2024 Budget must finally be voted on. A joint session of the National Congress has been called for Wednesday (Dec 20). Both the LDO (Budget Guidelines Law), a preview of the budget, regarding LOA (Annual Budget Law), the budget itself, will be voted on at that time.

ICMS subsidy

The MP 1,185, from the ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) subsidy, must be approved by the Senate. It will be like a consolation prize for the government after the defeats from last week. The president's vetoes Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to the time frame for indigenous lands and the exemption of 17 sectors fell by a large majority.

But the project was dehydrated in Congress. The government wanted to raise up to R$35 billion. Today, calculations made by lobbying companies circulating in Brasília say that the MP will only generate R$11 billion. The dream of zero deficit is increasingly distant on the horizon.

PGR

On Monday (Dec 18), President Lula will attend the inauguration of Paulo Gonet as Attorney General of the Republic. Gonet will have to speak out in investigations against Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and decide the progress of the recommendations made by the CPI on January 8th. Lula wants closeness.

Economy

And the IRS releases this week the federal revenue November, but the date has not yet been defined. The market projects a value close to R$185 billion. In October, was R$215.6 billion. In November of 2022, R$172 billion. If the projected value is confirmed, it will be a slight increase compared to 2022 and the 2nd consecutive month of advancement. In October, a sequence of 4 falls was interrupted. It will bring some relief to the government.

Fuel

Also this week, the volume of biodiesel in the fuel mixture should be increased. O CNPE (National Energy Policy Council) will meeting on Tuesday (Dec 19). It will be chaired by Lula.

The tendency is for an increase in the percentage of sustainable fuel to be defined. Today, it is at 12%. It could reach 15% in March 2024. The Treasury is against it for fear of losing revenue from PIS and Cofins on fossil fuel.