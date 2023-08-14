Poder360 anticipates what will be highlighted this week from July 14 to 18, 2023

the digital newspaper Power360 brings this Monday (14.Aug.2023) a selection of subjects that should mark the agenda of power and politics this week.

Agenda da Semana is presented by senior editor Guilherme Waltenberg.

squid in paraguay

The week begins with the President of the Republic, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), outside the country. The petista will travel to Paraguay this Monday (14.Aug). The country’s new president, Santiago Peña, will take office on Tuesday (15.Aug).

Lula intends to resume negotiations to change the treaty on the sale of energy from Itaipu. Brazilians pay twice as much as Paraguayans today.

Government and Centrão negotiate positions

Lula returns to Brazil on Tuesday (15.Aug). In Brasília, she will continue the talks on ministerial reform – PP and Republicans want 1 ministry each and a state one.

The group of the president of the Chamber, deputy Arthur Lira (PP-AL), will not make any relevant vote before the changes on the Esplanade. The congressman considers he has made enough gestures for the government. And he wants retribution.

Lira reversed Lula’s game. Now he’s the one playing with time. As the government is the one most interested in the measures being discussed in Congress, it will have to show service.

PAC regional stages

This week, the government begins to announce the regional stages of the PAC (Growth Acceleration Program).

The responsible states and ministries should publicize their works in the next few days.

Tax in the Senate

The Federal Senate will begin this week the discussion of the tax reform, already approved in the Chamber.

It is taken for granted that it will be modified and that this will be done within the period that the senators deem appropriate – which will not be fast.

The rapporteur for the proposal at Casa Alta, Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM), will begin public hearings on Monday (14.Aug).

The CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission) meets to discuss the text on Wednesday (16.Aug). Braga must present the work plan that day.

STF and Senate discuss drug possession

The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), will hold a session on the decriminalization of drugs on Thursday (17.Aug). On August 3, he criticized the judgment of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) that could lead to the decriminalization of possession of marijuana for personal use.

On the same day, the Supreme Court resumes the trial. So far, the 4 ministers who voted were in favor. Are they:

The trend is towards decriminalization, but the trial is not expected to end this week.