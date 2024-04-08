Poder360 anticipates what will be highlighted in the week from April 8th to 12th, 2024

The digital newspaper Power360 brings this Monday (April 8, 2024) a selection of issues that should mark the agenda of power and politics this week.

Watch (4min34s):

If you prefer, read:

EXCHANGE AT PETROBRAS

The imminent change of command of the Petrobras focuses attention on the week ahead. Jean Paul Prates complained about the interference of the minister Alexandre Silveira (Mines and Energy) at the state-owned company. Want a meeting with the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). He didn't even manage to do that. It's proof of his discredit. If received, it will be communicated that you are no longer in office.

There is a great chance that the president of BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development), Aloizio Mercadante, being chosen for Petrobras in place of Prates. The name displeases market analysts. He is a heterodox economist and many remember the video 1986 in which, with a T-shirt from CUT (Central Única dos Trabalhadores), Mercadante defended the pricing of the Cruzado Plan.

Mercadante's eventual choice will not end the dispute within the government over the payment of extra dividends to shareholders. Silveira is against it. Fernando Haddad (Farm), in favor. The main shareholder is the government. The payment would help reduce the deficit. Developments on this will take some time.

CONGRESS RETURNS SLOWLY

The partisan window for switching parties was the excuse for Congress to remain almost at a standstill in the week that ended. There was practically a 15-day Holy Week.

The return will be slow. On Tuesday (April 9), will be installed the joint committee for the analysis of the MP 1,202 of 2023, which deals with the limitation of offsetting tax credits. The government hopes to increase revenue and reduce deficit with your approval.

O PL on exemption for the 17 sectors needs to be voted on by Friday (April 12). If it is not, it will block the Chamber's agenda. This means that nothing can be voted on. The project establishes the extension of the exemption until 2025 with the progressive end of this privilege after that.

In the week that begins, rapporteurs for projects on the Persiana program to help the events sector, and the reimbursement of cities with up to 156 thousand inhabitants.

Meeting in the Senate on Thursday (April 11) should decide dates for voting on the most relevant projects. One of the main ones is the PEC, which prohibits possession of drugs regardless of quantity. The chance of the project being voted on before this agreement is small. The current slowness of Congress indicates that it will be difficult to pass complementary bills on tax reform this year. The government intends to send projects this month. But without the willingness of congressmen to discuss them quickly, it will be impossible to resolve the issue before the elections. And then the year will practically be over.

DECISION ON MORO

TRE-PR (Regional Electoral Court of Paraná) will decide on Monday (April 8) if the senator Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR) will have its mandate revoked or not. The decision will be tight in favor of Moro or against him. It will not be the end of the process.

If the TRE decides to revoke him, Moro will maintain his mandate until the case is judged by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court). If it decides to maintain it, there will be an appeal to the Superior Court by the parties asking for its repeal.

At the TSE, it is more likely that Moro will lose his mandate. In the government, this possibility is not seen as a gain. The tendency in the event of a new election is for a senator who is more oppositional than the former judge to be elected. They are quoted as Moro's wife, Rosângela Moro (União Brasil), Michelle Bolsonaro (PL) and the PT member Gleisi Hoffman.