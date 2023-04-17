Poder360 anticipates what will be highlighted this week from April 17 to 21, 2023

Bolsonaro in the PF

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will continue to be the focus of Justice this week. He must testify to the Federal Police in an investigation into the masterminds of the extremist acts of January 8th.

Presidential vetoes

On Tuesday (April 18), the National Congress will have a joint session to analyze presidential vetoes. There will be 26. Of these, 7 are from Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and 19 from Bolsonaro.

Lula goes to Portugal

The president Lula returned from China on Sunday (April 16). Earlier, he made a stop on Saturday (April 15) in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates. He had dinner with Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The petista had been away since Tuesday (April 11). 15 agreements were signed with the Chinese. His entourage had 73 people, forming a heterogeneous group. There were the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), businessmen, and the leader of MSTJoão Pedro Stedile.

On Friday (21.Apr), go to Portugal. participates in delivery of the Camões Prize of literature to his friend and supporter Chico Buarque, on the 24th.

New tax rules

This Monday (April 17), the economic team must send the text of the new fiscal rules to Congress. The government has already submitted the draft. Now, it will be formalized.

The shipment was scheduled for last week, but it was postponed. In Congress, the idea of ​​the government’s main initiative so far being sent out of the country with the president and the finance minister was not accepted.

LDO

Also on the 2nd (17.Apr), the minister Simone Tebet (Planning) will detail the LDO (Budget Guidelines Law) project for 2024 in an interview with journalists.

war in ukraine

Also on the 2nd (April 17), the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, arrives in Brazil for a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira. They discuss the war in Ukraine.

Economy

In the economy, the IBC-Br for January will be released by the Central Bank. It is considered the preview of GDP. The market had expected a decline of 0.40%.

Also this week will be announced the fundraising for March. The expectation is R$ 170 billion. In March of last year, it was R$ 164 billion, the best result since 1995. It will be good news for the government. There is still no date for the release.