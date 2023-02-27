Poder360 anticipates what will be highlighted this week from February 27 to March 3, 2023

2022 GDP

The post-Carnival week begins with the expectation of how much GDP (Gross Domestic Product) has advanced in 2022. On Thursday (2.Mar.2023), the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) will reveal last year’s data.

Projections range from 2% to 3%. It will be the last indicator of the government Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and will give the exact dimension of the impact of its management on the economy.

In the previous government, GDP was 1.1% in 2019, -4.1% in 2020 and 4.6% in 2021.

For this year, the expectation is that the advance will be smaller. Higher interest rates and resilient inflation limit the possibilities of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). But there is room for surprises on the horizon. On February 21, 2022, the Focus bulletin, from the Central Bank, estimated GDP growth for that year at 0.30%. You made a mistake. On February 22, 2023, the same Focus estimated growth at 0.80% for this year.

Return of Bolsa Familia

Lula’s biggest focus this week will be social. There is the expectation of publication of the MP (Provisional Measure) that will bring two changes to the Brazil Aid:

It will return to using the name Bolsa Família, more closely associated with the PT;

It will bring the extra payment of R$ 150 per child in families that receive the benefit.

The day when the new rules will be released is not yet defined. It is one of Lula’s main campaign flags.

National Movement for Vaccination

On Monday (Feb 27) Lula and the Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, launch the National Movement for Vaccination. The goal is to increase vaccination coverage of all immunizers in the SUS (Unified Health System).

Income tax declaration

In the economic field, the Federal Revenue will announce on Monday the new rules for the declaration of IR (Income Tax). The exemption was expanded and there will be new filling options.

The declaration season will open on March 15th and end on May 31st.

Tax reform WG

On Tuesday (28.Feb) the 1st meeting of the working group on tax reform will be held in the Chamber. The group is made up of 12 deputies and will have 90 days to finalize the studies that will base the reform.

Petrobras balance sheet

Petrobras announces the balance sheet for the 4th quarter and for the year 2022 on Wednesday (1st.Mar). In the 3rd quarter, there was profit of US$ 8.8 billion, the 4th highest in history. It must hold.