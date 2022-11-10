As a warning of the threatening short term that hangs over Mexico, in the middle of the political time of the legislative and state elections in the United States, former President Donald Trump hinted that he would soon announce his candidacy for the presidency for 2024 and his main statement was that he would seal the border with Mexico.

On the Mexican side, no strings or statements were moved to slightly anticipate the political scenario that will change with the Republican victory in the Capitol –a majority of representatives and a minimum of 50% of the Senate–, leaving expectations that the deal could be returned to relationship between President López Obrador and Trump.

But the agenda of the US crisis goes beyond the border issue and reveals at least a dozen fundamental issues that necessarily pass through Mexico and that here seem not to be processed due to the priority concern of the Foreign Ministry in the possible presidential candidacy of its headline:

1.- The war in Ukraine promoted by President Biden has already rotted for the United States and now only ways are being examined to force President Zelensky to accept defeat.

two.- The war in Ukraine prompted a rearrangement of new military-nuclear national security strategies in the direct zone of conflict and in surrounding areas. The White House was hoping to reach an agreement with China, but the strengthening of President Xi Jinping was more in line with the logic of the alliance with Russia than with confrontation.

3.- In the context of the Ukrainian crisis, the North Korean factor appeared again and in the United States Trump’s good relations with Korean leader Kim Jong-un were insistently recalled.

4.- In a silent but irreversible way, the crisis in the African zone has increased war tensions and has forced a greater semi-hidden presence of US troops in the region.

5.- Based on the criterion that in Latin America there is no threat from the Marxist left and that populism is perishable, Washington disregarded the problems of the region. And despite the fact that no successes are foreseen in the alliances of progressive or populist governments, in any case, the anti-American rhetoric has invaded most Latin American and Caribbean countries.

6.- The failure of the United States strategy of accusing Russia and not intervening in the direct war action conflagration allowed the internal and geopolitical strengthening of President Putin and facilitated a strategic agreement with China based on the geopolitical chess principle that the enemy of my enemy is my friend. Putin has already kept a piece of Ukraine, the part of the greater strategic maritime game.

7.- President Biden and the Democratic majority were never able to reach a real or even formal understanding with Mexico, especially since those responsible for the Mexican agenda were third-level bureaucrats without strategic national security games. The key to Biden’s partial solution to the Mexico case was given in these pages by El Independiente and in Nexos magazine by specialist Jorge G. Castañeda: avoid lawsuits with Mexico and not reach tariff penalties due to the cost of increasing the crisis that would impact a increased flow of illegal Mexicans to the United States.

8.- The trade agreement entered an area of ​​its own momentum due to the lack of a proposal for the productive, scientific and technological reorganization of the American production apparatus and the American locomotive has to spend more time to keep running without understanding the expressions of modernization of goods and services that it involves.

9.- If Trump decided to leave NATO, Biden sought the reconstruction of the European military bloc, but without consolidating an active leadership in the region and in the face of movements in European governments that are setting their own priorities quite far from the geopolitics of imperial domination of the House. White. The goal of a European army has failed and regional security depends on US troops who have been moving quietly.

10.- And Biden’s economic strategy was a total and resounding fiasco and the legislative defeat forced almost all urgent support for consumption to be cut off to provoke a new phase of recession at the end of the year and throughout 2023 with a high social cost.

This scenario has repercussions on the geopolitics of Mexico, but the strategy of bilateral relations with the United States is based on the bet that Trump returns to the White House.

policy for dummies: Politics serves to anticipate, not to cover holes.

