1. Enrico Schleiff gains profile as the Frankfurt University President

W.what does Enrico Schleiff stand for? That is easy and difficult to answer at the same time. Easy, because the new President of the Goethe University dutifully described his agenda in the election program and inaugural speech: Promote research at the highest level, enable contemporary, digitally supported teaching, intensify the exchange between the university and civil society. But these are common places that everyone who heads Hesse’s largest university has to work on. At the moment it is hard to see what exactly the biologist wants to do differently than his predecessor Birgitta Wolff, who was voted out of office after a term. In any case, a radical change in leadership style is not to be expected: Schleiff, who was Vice President under Wolff for a while, is an easygoing guy, he does not polarize. Outside of the university he has been perceived more as a researcher than as a university politician. He could gain a profile, for example, by advocating a lively culture of debate and risking annoying the academic trigger warner and shelter guards. When preparing the university for the next excellence competition, it is not brisk talking, but efficient work behind the scenes that counts: Here, only the results will speak for or against Schleiff.

2. The Hessian Higher Education Act is sensibly amended

This year the state parliament will discuss changes to the Hessian higher education law. One of these could relate to the section on the Foundation University Frankfurt, more precisely the passage on the presidential election. After the conflict over the selection of candidates last year, there are considerations to reduce the influence of the University Council on the procedure, for example by entrusting the selection committee with the preparation of the final election list. Professors’ representatives also recognize that there is a need for reform, for whom such a change would go too far: The dispute over the deletion of a promising applicant from the list has damaged the reputation of the Goethe University. Another possible subject matter of the amendment is primarily concerned with left-wing student representatives: They would like them to be expressly permitted by law to express their views on general political issues. This would hardly make a difference in practice: Already now, Asta speakers comment almost daily on all the needs of the world, without the university presidia feeling called to prevent them from doing so.