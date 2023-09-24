Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/24/2023 – 16:33

Given the rise of Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools, the internet was flooded with images of all kinds, from the “fashion Pope” to the alleged arrest of former American president Donald Trump, in common these publications raised the question: this image Is it real or is it a montage?

In the world of advertising, the use of these platforms also raised discussions on the topic after singer Elis Regina was “revived” in a Volkswagen campaign to sing “side by side” with her daughter Maria Rita.

To help in the debate and, mainly, in identifying the use of these production tools within advertising, the Live agency decided to create an “indicative seal” to warn viewers about the use of the tools.

The transparency tool on the use of tools is a free initiative that can be used by anyone or agency. As announced by the company, the idea is for the seal to be available for download and shared by various members of the creative community to “warn” clients and consumers about the presence of generative Artificial Intelligence in some part of the creative process.

“We have the human vision to say that we, as creators, used artificial intelligence to create that piece”, says the president of Live, Aline Rossin.

For Luiz Lara, president of the Advertising Market Self-Regulation Forum (Cenp-Meios) and “chairman” of Lew’Lara/TBW, the seal initiative can be positive for the market and consumers at a time when the whole world begins to discuss the impact of these tools within advertising.

“The fact is that we are facing a new market governed by technology and AI is an inflection point, but communication is alive, it has always reinvented itself and incorporated innovations to remain contemporary and connected with different audiences”, says the expert.

Aline, from Live, explains that one of the inspirations for creating the indicative seal came after the launch of the campaign created by the AlmapBBDO agency for Volkswagen, which used AI tools to create a meeting of generations between Elis Regina and Maria Rita, in that mother and daughter sang the song “Como Nosso Pais” together.

“After the repercussion of the AlmapBBDO campaign came the insight. And if there had been a seal that showed consumers, something like the ‘purely illustrative image’, much of the negative repercussion would not have occurred if there had been a seal”, says the executive.

Regarding the publicity of the initiative, the expectation of the president of the advertising agency is that the seal will gain support from other names in the market. To make this happen, she has held meetings with other executives and proposed that the tool be integrated into the creative process of these agencies.

“I have been talking to other market leaders to transform this seal into a movement, to be transparent with the end consumer and with our customers”, he says.