the modeling agency Joy Model Management announced on Friday (July 14, 2023) the inclusion of federal deputy Erika Hilton (Psol-SP) in its squad. The disclosure was made on the company’s profile on Instagram. In the publication, the agency stated that the congresswoman is “one of the most powerful voices in favor of the fight against prejudice”.

Erika Hilton has been on the cover of fashion magazines. In November 2022, she paraded at São Paulo Fashion Week, the most important fashion event in Brazil. In October of the same year, the deputy became, alongside Duda Salabert (PDT-MG), the 1st trans person elected to the National Congress. “Admirable activist, committed to respecting diversity, rights and equity”wrote Joy in the post.

Founded in 2008, Joy Model Management also manages around 220 models, the actor Leandro Lima and digital influencer Gkay. By the time this text was published, Erika Hilton had not commented on the partnership.