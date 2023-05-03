Two informed sources told Reuters on Tuesday that Sinopec and Total Energies are in separate discussions to invest in developing the Al-Jafurah project in Saudi Arabia, noting that the talks are preliminary after the official expression of interest in the project in early 2022.

One of the sources added that while last year’s proposals focused on developing exploration and extraction operations, Aramco is now seeking international help to develop the downstream side, although the talks so far do not include the construction of LNG export terminals.

The Bloomberg Agency had quoted sources as saying that there are ongoing talks to reach an agreement, and that plans may include building facilities to export the fuel as liquefied natural gas.

The agency also reported that Aramco is looking for equity investors who may help finance refining and transportation projects in the $100 billion Jafurah gas development project in the east of the kingdom.

And Bloomberg had reported last December that “Aramco” had reached out to private equity companies and other large funds that invest in infrastructure, to offer stakes in assets such as carbon capture and storage projects, pipelines, and hydrogen plants, and the investment bank “Evercore” provides advisory services to it. regarding those plans.

Al-Jafurah is the largest shale gas development project outside the United States, with estimated reserves of about 200 trillion cubic feet of raw gas.

Thanks to a fracking method Aramco developed using seawater from the nearby Gulf coast, the company said it expects the field to produce about 2 billion cubic feet of gas per day by 2030, at a total cost of $24 billion.

The company had said in late 2021 that it had signed agreements worth $10 billion to develop the field, and the Saudi Ministry of Energy added at the time that it expected to pay between $1.3 and $1.6 billion on its part.

The initial plans were that the priority for Jafurah gas would be to meet domestic demand, which would potentially allow about 800,000 barrels per day of crude oil and fuel for export, after it was usually used to generate electricity for homes.

But Amin Nasser, Aramco’s chief executive, is also considering using Jafurah to establish the company as a major gas exporter, taking advantage of existing pipelines to neighboring countries rather than developing costly LNG export terminals, according to Reuters.