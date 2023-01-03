Agencies | Former interior minister to Iltaleh: Matti Saarelainen practically got fired from the Immigration Office

Matti Saarelainen has denied the firing in an email to Iltalehti. At the weekend, it was reported that Saarelainen had to leave the leadership of the hybrid center due to his sexual harassment.

The Immigration Office was in charge from 1998–2004 Matti Saarelainen was practically fired from his position at the time, reports Evening newspaper. The interior minister at the time tells the newspaper about it Kari Rajamäki (sd). According to Rajamäki, the reason for the firings was a bribery crime by Saarelainen’s subordinate.

In the autumn of 1999, Saarelainen had appointed a woman of Estonian background, who had worked as an office secretary of the Office for Foreign Affairs, as department secretary. In this position, the woman had taken money from immigrants to contribute to the granting of residence permits.

The Minister of the Interior demanded an investigation from the Immigration Office after the incident came to light in 2003. According to the investigation, the agency’s management did not know how to suspect the woman’s activities.

Rajamäki tells IL that he found out that CEO Saarelainen had played a key role in promoting the woman to department secretary. Because of this promotion, Rajamäki says that he informed Saarelainen that he should resign. According to Rajamäki, the matter had to be made clear to Saarelainen twice.

Saarelainen has denied the dismissal in an email to Iltalehti. He also speculates to the magazine that the woman was nominated for the position by someone other than him.

STT reported on the weekend, that in 2019 Saarelainen had to leave his position as the director of the European center of expertise for combating hybrid threats due to his inappropriate behavior towards the staff. Chairman of the Board of the Expertise Center Jori Arvonen confirmed to STT that the reason for leaving was sexual harassment.

Saarelainen’s previous activities have been discussed in public even after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. Saarelainen is suspected of having contributed to the fact that Vladimir Putin belonged to a close circle Gennady Timchenko got Finnish citizenship at the end of the 1990s.