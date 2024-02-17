Although there is still more than a month until the arrival Easterthe various security and rescue agencies that participate in this preventive operation, have already been preparing for about a month with the objective of achieving a white balance on those dates, which although it is presented as a complicated task, the idea is to do the work they need. corresponds in advance, but also make people aware that they are the key so that accidents do not skyrocket in that period.

According to data from the director of Civil protectionthere are a total of 1,142 people who have registered so far to participate in the aforementioned operation, where they, like the Red Cross, Firefighters, Navy, Army and National Guardare already making tours of the most popular recreational spots, this in order to evaluate all the needs there in terms of organization, security and services, especially in the spas, which is where most People gather on those dates.

After the December operation was dyed red in Guasave, the Easter operation will surely be very different, perhaps that is why they have already spent several weeks defining the strategies that are ideal for preventive actions to really have the effect. which is intended, and where it is insisted again, that society takes the lead in all this, because if they do not show a willingness to help, no operation will end with a positive outcome.

