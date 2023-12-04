Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 05/12/2023 – 0:02

A Brazil Agency was elected, this Monday (4), the most admired news agency by the Einstein + Admired Award from the Health, Science and Wellbeing Press. The award ceremony took place this Monday (4) in the capital of São Paulo. The award, which received 180 nominations, is promoted by Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, with the support of the publisher Jornalistas&Cia.

A Brazil Agencyfrom the Brazilian Communications Company (EBC), was selected alongside Agência Fapesp and Agência Reuters, having received the main award. Two journalists from the team were also awarded. Vinícius Lisboa came in 5th place as most admired in the national category. Journalist Paula Laboissière was chosen as the most admired in the Central-West Region.

The radio journalism of EBC was also considered. Journalist Tâmara Freire is among the most admired in the national category. The program Science on Radiofrom the MEC Radiowas one of the three highlighted and represented at the awards by Dylan Araújo.

“We receive this recognition with great joy, as it reflects our daily commitment to public communication. We know the responsibility and value of the work carried out by media outlets and journalists. EBC, as it expands and democratizes access to information that promotes rights for all citizens. Moments like this make us proud and challenge us to go further with our journalism”, said Cidinha Matos, Director of Journalism at EBC.

Reconstruction

The digital journalism manager at EBCJuliana Cézar Nunes, highlighted the effort made by journalists and defenders of public communication to confront scientific denialism and resume the commitment of EBC with health, science and well-being. “And why not say it with good living, an African-based understanding from which we still have a lot to learn”, he proposes.

“Journalists from EBC spent four years working under serious restrictions regarding coverage of the pandemic, the demands of financing Brazilian science and inequalities of gender, race, ethnicity and sexual orientation. Receiving this recognition, at a time when these issues gain special relevance in Brazil AgencyIt is very special”.

The challenges of the covid-19 pandemic were also recalled by Débora Pratali, director of Communications at Einstein. “Good information saves lives”, she highlighted, reinforcing the role of the award in recognizing and encouraging health communication. This was the first in-person edition after the pandemic.

“Having this recognition among so many brilliant professionals who inspire me at this time, when we are rebuilding public communication from rubble, gives the feeling of seeing at least one room ready”, said, upon receiving the award, Vinícius Lisboa .

“All this recognition renews our motivation and our commitment to public communication, with correct journalistic coverage, which contributes to the fight against fake news and whose main objective is to bring quality and reliable information to our readers”, declared Paula Laboissière .